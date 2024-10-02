Jeff Hardy Opens Up About His Sobriety, Effect On Performance

Jeff Hardy is undoubtedly a legend in the world of professional wrestling, captivating audiences with his death-defying stunts, unpredictable antics, and unwavering passion. However, his storied career has not been without its challenges, as he has long struggled with addiction and personal demons. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," Hardy opened up about his journey toward recovery and the profound impact sobriety has had on his life and career.

Advertisement

"I'm clear-minded to be sober, innovative Jeff Hardy. I mean, it just, it's almost child-like, the feeling of how it felt before I ever gave into drugs or alcohol. We were obsessed with pro wrestling, that was it. That was our main concern. And that obsession became our dream that came true as pro wrestlers. And so I feel like I'm back there in an older body, but man, I think a lot more with my heart now, instead of my mind."

As Hardy continued to share his experiences, it became evident that his newfound sobriety has not only revitalized his personal life but has also had an impact on his performance in the ring. Hardy credits his newfound reliance on ice baths as a key factor in his success.

Advertisement

"I try my best not to let my mind play tricks on me and the ice baths have been helping incredibly. I'm totally addicted to ice baths now, instead of alcohol or drugs, and I love it. The first time I went underwater in an ice bath, I was like, 'Whoa ... there's something to this." As Hardy continues on his path towards recovery and self-discovery, he has recently reunited with his brother Matt in TNA following their respective departures from AEW.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for transcription.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

