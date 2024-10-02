Matt & Jeff Hardy Discuss Interacting With Generations Of Fans

The Hardy Boyz began their wrestling careers all the way back in 1993, when both were still teenagers and practiced some of the moves they'd someday do in arenas across backyard wrestling promotions. The Hardys have also amassed quite a fan following over the years, and interacted with many who grew up watching them. Matt and Jeff appeared on the "Busted Open Radio" where the former explained that he and his brother are generational talents, and recalled having dads with kids approach them and tell them stories about watching The Hardy Boyz while they were children themselves.

Advertisement

"People just sometimes want to talk, and share their story — whatever it is — and how it changed their life or molded them in some way or capacity, and we like to listen to them," he claimed.

The veteran noted that he and Jeff always love to see fans with Hardy Boyz tattoos, which he sees as the ultimate compliment, and that they have a great bond with their fans. Jeff then added that he's really proud of Matt for being very patient at fan meetups, which has added to the good feeling he gets around their supporters. Currently, the Hardy brothers are officially free agents despite competing in TNA. It remains to be seen if they'll sign with the promotion or bide their time to be picked up by WWE, but their passion and zeal for wrestling and their fans has clearly not diminished over the years.

Advertisement

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.