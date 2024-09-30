Why CM Punk Wants To Temper Expectations On WWE's Move To Netflix

CM Punk will be one of "WWE Raw's" star attractions when WWE's red brand moves to Netflix at the beginning of 2025, a streaming service that could offer a little more freedom for WWE's creative team. The switch to Netflix has many fans believing that the company will incorporate stronger language, nudity, and more blood than the current product.

However, Punk has told the WWE fanbase to temper their expectations when "Raw" switches to Netflix, during a recent interview on 103.5 KISS FM.

"I just kind of want to temper people's expectations because I don't — I think there's a section of the fanbase that's like, 'Oh, they're going to Netflix, there's going to be full frontal [nudity] and swearing,' and it's, like, that's absolutely not the case. I think we've learned from the Attitude Era that like, you know, you can only do that for so long before it's you trying to outdo yourself every week, and then it just becomes bad television," said Punk.

He explained that what fans should expect is WWE playing around with the format of "Raw." While the show is rumored to still have commercials, they might be able to work those ads around matches rather than having them play during them. He admitted that there will be times when WWE will push the envelope, but it won't be anything as extreme as some fans might expect.

"Content-wise, I don't think you're going to see, as much as Rhea Ripley wants to come out there and talk like an Aussie and drop a C-word here and there, like, I don't think you're going to see that," stated the WWE star.

