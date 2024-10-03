WWE's Big E Unveils Personal Mt. Rushmore Of Greatest Wrestlers Of All Time

Former WWE Champion Big E has named his Mt. Rushmore of Wrestling, which is dominated by Attitude Era stars.

The New Day star was recently asked during a recent interview with Sports Talk Philly which four stars he would pick. "I always bristle at making lists because it's fluid and it depends what mood I'm in. But let's go with The Rock, [Stone Cold Steve] Austin, John Cena, and Bret Hart," said Big E.

Big E was then asked about including The Rock, in particular, as both men have led similar lives as both began in college football, became stars in professional wrestling, and Big E has even dabbled in some acting over the past few years.

"It's hard not to acknowledge how much he's done for wrestlers, and to help break down that stigma too. For the longest time in Hollywood, there was this stigma against wrestlers trying to act. Now seeing his success, seeing [Dave] Bautista's success, seeing Cena's success, they're really opening the doors for people to take wrestlers in as entertainment outside the confines of the ring, and [take them] more seriously.

The former WWE Champion credits The Rock for being the blueprint for wrestlers wanting to focus on other aspects of entertainment, and while he isn't against the idea of doing things his way, he admitted that The Rock has laid out a roadmap to success that he would be foolish not to use. Big E has transitioned into hosting roles for WWE since breaking his neck in March 2022, but fans will hope he can get back into the ring and reunite with The New Day.

Please credit the original source when using quotes from this article, and thanks to Sports Talk Philly for the transcription.