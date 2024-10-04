The Undertaker Says This Former WWE Star Took 1 Of The Nastiest Bumps He Delivered

During his career, The Undertaker was involved in some of the most brutal stipulation matches in WWE history. He has been buried alive, fell from the top of a ladder, and has been involved in more Hell in a Cell matches than anyone in history. However, there is one move that "The Deadman" delivered to former WWE star Spike Dudley that he believes is one of the scariest bumps he has seen anyone take.

On a recent edition of the "Six Feet Under" podcast, Undertaker recalled wrestling Dudley on an episode of "WWE Raw" where he chokeslammed Dudley from the inside of the ring to the floor with nothing to break Dudley's fall.

"He took absolutely one of the nastiest bumps I've ever given anybody," Undertaker said. "I don't want to do that. I understand why, like, I mean that's some people's niche, that's what they do, but it's just not. I don't want to hurt you. I don't want to hurt you. I could press slam you and make you land on your feet and it still [hurt], but that was nasty."

According to Dudley, he needed to be talked into performing the spot as he thought it was too dangerous. Dudley made a career out of taking bumps that no one else would take, especially during his time in ECW where he regularly got put through flaming tables and dove off balconies. The Undertaker added that he understood why stars like Dudley would perform such dangerous moves as it brought them exposure but never considered doing it himself as he didn't think it was smart, no matter how spectacular it may have looked.

