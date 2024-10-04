Hulk Hogan: Bobby Heenan Was Better In-Ring Than These WWE Hall Of Famers Combined

WWE Hall of Famer Bobby Heenan is widely regarded as one of the greatest managers, commentators, and wrestling personalities of all time. However, what is often forgotten about "The Brain" is that he had a wrestling career that started in the '60s. Before reaching the peak of his popularity in WWE, Heenan wrestled for companies like the NWA, AWA, and Maple Leaf Wrestling in Canada, and even did a handful of tours in Japan with All Japan Pro Wrestling.

His in-ring career in WWE was overshadowed by his legendary work outside of the ring, but Hulk Hogan believes that Heenan was a better in-ring performer than several of the greats in wrestling.

"He was better than Bret Hart, Macho Man, and Ricky Steamboat combined. He was better in the ring than anybody I've ever seen ... he was amazing," Hogan said on "Barstool Rasslin.'"

Hogan worked with Heenan extensively during his career, with a large portion of that time taking place after Heenan had retired from in-ring action to focus on being a manager. However, Hogan wrestled Heenan in WWE, and the two men also shared the ring multiple times during their time in Verne Gagne's AWA in the early '80s. They never got to wrestle a one-on-one match against each other as their clashes were primarily tag team and handicap matches, with "The Brain" on the winning team every once in a while when he teamed with legends like Nick Bockwinkel, Ken Patera, and Bobby Duncum.

