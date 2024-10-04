AEW Star Mercedes Mone Names Strongest Women She's Faced In The Ring

Mercedes Mone has stepped into the ring with some of the best female performers in the world after competing in WWE, NJPW, and AEW. However, in her newsletter "Mone Mag," the former WWE star listed the three strongest opponents she's ever gone one on one with, starting with the woman who is arguably her greatest rival, "The Queen" Charlotte Flair.

Advertisement

"Without a doubt, Charlotte takes the top spot. This woman doesn't even know her own strength. She's a super athlete, and I honestly think she's still discovering just how physically powerful she is. Charlotte is one of those wrestlers who can throw you around the ring without you even needing to assist ... Her strength is mind-blowing, and combined with her dedication to the gym, she's a force to be reckoned with."

Following Mone's high praise for Flair, she proceeded to list two other WWE stars who she considers to be some of the strongest women she's ever faced in the ring. With that in mind, let's find out what she had to say about them.