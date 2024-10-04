AEW Star Mercedes Mone Names Strongest Women She's Faced In The Ring
Mercedes Mone has stepped into the ring with some of the best female performers in the world after competing in WWE, NJPW, and AEW. However, in her newsletter "Mone Mag," the former WWE star listed the three strongest opponents she's ever gone one on one with, starting with the woman who is arguably her greatest rival, "The Queen" Charlotte Flair.
"Without a doubt, Charlotte takes the top spot. This woman doesn't even know her own strength. She's a super athlete, and I honestly think she's still discovering just how physically powerful she is. Charlotte is one of those wrestlers who can throw you around the ring without you even needing to assist ... Her strength is mind-blowing, and combined with her dedication to the gym, she's a force to be reckoned with."
Following Mone's high praise for Flair, she proceeded to list two other WWE stars who she considers to be some of the strongest women she's ever faced in the ring. With that in mind, let's find out what she had to say about them.
Mone names two other WWE stars on her strongest opponents list
Mercedes Mone continued with the current WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax. The AEW TBS Champion went into detail about the comparisons between "The Irresistible Force" and Flair, emphasizing the brute strength that Jax possesses.
"Like Charlotte, Nia doesn't fully grasp just how strong she is. There's no stopping her — if she wants to throw me across the ring, she absolutely can. Nia is a beast of nature, and once she gets going, there's no blocking her."
Mone concluded her list with one of her rivals from the latter portion of her WWE career, naming her WrestleMania 37 opponent Bianca Belair as one of the most unique powerhouses in the industry today. "Bianca is solid — like a statue made of stone. It's incredibly hard to move her, and her strength is undeniable ... She's a natural athlete with a build that makes her incredibly tough to budge. Bianca's strength, combined with her agility, makes her one of the fiercest competitors in the ring today."
Mone recently defeated Shida to retain her TBS Title at All Out, and she's been on an undefeated streak since joining the company. Given that she only debuted for AEW earlier this year, there are plenty of opponents she's yet to face, but it remains to be seen if any of them will surpass the aforementioned WWE stars in terms of strength.