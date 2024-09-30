Video: WWE Shares Feature On CM Punk's Dog, Larry

Very few dogs have built the mystique and mythology of CM Punk's canine companion, Larry Punk. Larry was already at an innocent bystander in the infamous "Brawl Out" incident, which saw Larry injured amidst a locker room brawl between CM Punk, Nick Jackson, Matt Jackson, Ace Steel, and Kenny Omega. Larry's name was then included on the friendship bracelet around which Punk's feud with Drew McIntyre has been centered.

WWE released a video on their official YouTube channel, letting fans get to know Larry, as the small pup visited a recent taping of "WWE Raw" in Sacramento, CA. Larry could be seen eating and scampering backstage as Punk explains that Larry is missing "90% of his teeth." Punk also says that he and Larry are similar in both their attitudes and their graying hair.

"I can't picture the last ten years of my life without this little guy," Punk gushed, happy that he gets to bring the dog to work with him every week. "These are the dogs that need saving and rescuing, the forgotten misfits, that's what Larry is. Ironically, now [he's] probably one of the more famous dogs."

According to Punk, his Bad Blood opponent Drew McIntyre has gone too far by invoking Larry's name in promos.

"It motivates me all the more just to be done with it and hopefully end Drew's entire career," Punk said. "So people know that is a line you do not cross."

Punk is set to face McIntyre on October 5 at WWE Bad Blood in a Hell In A Cell Match.