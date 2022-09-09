Backstage AEW All Out News Regarding CM Punk's Dog Larry

The Ballad of CM Punk and the post-AEW All Out Brawl has reportedly featured, well, everything. Chairs were reportedly tossed, Kenny Omega was reportedly bitten, some have suggested that doors were kicked down, and CM Punk's poor dog Larry also reportedly witnessed the whole thing and was led out of the room safely by Omega. In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer provided more context as to why Larry was in Punk's locker room at the time of the brawl, and who was looking after him.

"In the room at that time were [sic] also Lucy Guy (the wife of Ace Steel, real name Chris Guy)," Meltzer said. "She had a broken foot and couldn't move well and there was a fight now breaking out right in front of her. I believe she was there taking care of Larry, Punk's dog, who actually got loose inside the arena and headed for the ring in front of the fans hours earlier, just before the show went on the air, although that wasn't confirmed."

Punk's dog did, in fact, appear before the live crowd before All Out began, with several fans capturing Larry running around the stage as Punk watched on. Larry was also featured on All Out as well, appearing in a pre-tape with Punk and Ace Steel, as the two men arrived at the NOW Arena prior to the show.

As of this writing, there is no definitive word on the fate of Punk, Steel, who reportedly threw the chair at Nick Jackson and bit Omega during the brawl, the Elite or anyone else involved in the brawl, regarding their AEW status.