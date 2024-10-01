GUNTHER Finally Agrees To Give Sami Zayn A World Heavyweight Title Match On WWE Raw

After weeks of ducking his former WrestleMania rival, GUNTHER finally gave in and accepted Sami Zayn's challenge for a World Heavyweight Championship match during "WWE Raw." It took a bit of goading from Zayn to get his long-denied request granted, brought on when GUNTHER recalled the disappointment of telling his father following their last match that he had been beaten by an inferior opponent, reasoning that he was concerned about his legacy if he accepted the challenge this time around.

Advertisement

Zayn retorted that Gunther would now have to admit he was a coward to his father, which riled the "Ring General" up as he unleashed a lariat followed by a series of powerbombs to his rival, proclaiming that they would have their match, which was later made official for next week's "WWE Raw."

Zayn first re-emerged with the goal of challenging GUNTHER for the World Heavyweight title following the champion's successful defense against Randy Orton at Bash In Berlin. It was a tall ask for the would-be challenger, given he had just lost the Intercontinental title to Bron Breakker in August himself. But he does still hold the win over GUNTHER, defeating him for the IC title at WrestleMania, and remains only the fourth WWE star to have beaten the Austrian thus far in WWE.

Advertisement