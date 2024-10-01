WWE Hall Of Famer Kevin Nash Discusses Vince McMahon As A Character & Person

Netflix's "Mr. McMahon" docuseries has created a debate about how similar Vince McMahon is to his Mr. McMahon character portrayed on WWE television.

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, who has worked under McMahon, was asked about the similarity between the two on his "Kliq This" podcast.

"I think they're separate," Nash answered. "I can only go my experience and my relationship with him. The last time he and I talked was at (Triple H's) 50th, and it was a lot of the family was there. It was The Kliq, I want to think Dave Batista was the only other, one of the only boys that were there."

Nash said he and McMahon had a chance to talk that day and he still asks his former employer for advice, inferring that he asked McMahon how to become a billionaire. Referring to the docuseries, Nash addressed comments made by other industry legends about McMahon, notably about the former WWE Chairman being a father figure to many. Nash too remembered the special privilege that came with the top-tier relationship with McMahon.

"Undertaker makes the reference that he was a father figure. [John] Cena makes a reference that he was a father figure. Anybody that had that kind of a relationship with him, at that highest level ... I really only had that for a year," said Nash. "I'd go there sometimes, I'd want to see Vince, I'd just be showing up at TV, and there'd be this f***ing line of people... I'd get to cut the line, knock on the door."

The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion noted that he never bothered McMahon close to showtime but always got a chance to see him. "He was my friend, he's still my friend," ended Nash.

