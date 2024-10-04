AEW's Eddie Kingston Talks About Chasing One Unattainable Goal

AEW star Eddie Kingston is one of the most celebrated independent wrestlers of all time and has a loyal following all over the world. Since signing with AEW in 2020, he has won championships in AEW, Ring of Honor, and NJPW, even holding all those titles at the same time. Kingston is a man who has already achieved a lot in pro wrestling, but he still has some goals that he wants to achieve.

Advertisement

He revealed during a recent appearance on "The DAVINci Report" that the one thing he hopes to achieve may be impossible to accomplish.

"I haven't reached that perfect match," Kingston said. "I may never reach it, but there's nothing wrong with striving for it. There's nothing wrong with striving for perfection, you're never going to reach perfection, but there's nothing wrong with striving for it because imagine even if you get close how good that is. That's just the way I look at it when it comes to pro wrestling. I know I could definitely do better and reach more people."

Kingston stated that the goal of earning a lot of money isn't a factor as he has always put wrestling first, adding that even if he had a steady job, he would use that to support his wrestling career. He believed in himself to make money somehow, but the ultimate goal for him was to wrestle, even if it was just in the indies.

Advertisement

Please credit "The DAVINci Report" when using quotes from this article, and give an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.