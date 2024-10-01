Backstage Update On WWE NXT TV-14 Rating On The CW

This weekend, wrestling fans noted that the programming guide for the "WWE NXT" premiere on the CW has the show listed as rated TV-14, a seeming change from the previous PG rating it had while on the USA Network. Was this a mistake or a sign of changes on the horizon for WWE's developmental program?

Advertisement

Per a report from Fightful Select, journalist Corey Brennan talked to "several" NXT sources, including talent and production personnel, and none mentioned any kind of change in the product with regard to an age rating change; no one mentioned being told the show would have the TV-14 rating. One Fightful source in WWE production said that it would be "strange" for "WWE NXT" to get a change in the age rating without one for "WWE Raw" or "WWE SmackDown"; they also noted that, with "WWE NXT" being on broadcast television, a change in the show's age rating could be a means of avoiding the need to censor any crowd chants with curse words on the program.

Fightful Select's sources fell short of ruling out a change in "WWE NXT's age rating, but were said to be "skeptical" of the likelihood of such a change. In much the same manner, WWE star CM Punk recently cautioned fans to temper their expectations regarding potential changes to "WWE Raw" with it's upcoming move to Netflix in 2025.

Advertisement