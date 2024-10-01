WWE's Shawn Michaels Addresses Idea Of CM Punk Running NXT After Him

The future of WWE is currently in the hands of WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, who oversees the developmental program and "NXT." In a new interview with The Ringer, Michaels was asked about the possibility of CM Punk taking over for him in "NXT," and Michaels wasn't sure how to answer, as he admitted that his current role isn't one he'd envisioned for himself.

"Whether it's CM Punk or anyone that has a passion for [running "NXT" and developmental], I would absolutely understand it because it happened to me," Michaels said. "This place is infectious...The environment here at NXT and at the Performance Center down here in Orlando is unlike any other culture in the entire business and that's why everybody does come around here because it takes them back to the beginning when this business was about."

According to Michaels, there's something about the Performance Center that makes him excited for the future of wrestling in ways that he didn't think possible, especially with how self-centered he was during his in-ring career.

"I would have never thought in a million years, a guy that loved performing like I did and being out there and having all the eyes and focus on me would get such a joy out of doing everything he can to provide that for the future stars of the WWE," Michaels said, "and CM Punk obviously seems to be somebody that enjoys that as well."

Punk has been taking time at the Performance Center to give advice to young talent and is set to special referee the WWE NXT Title match on tonight's episode of "NXT," the first on The CW.