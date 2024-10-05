WWE HOFer Eric Bischoff Discusses The Legend Who Gave Him 'Imposter Syndrome'

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff has revealed that he had a case of imposter syndrome when trying to sign Nick Bockwinkel to WCW.

Bischoff recalled his love and admiration for the late Bockwinkel, stating that he was blown away by the Hall of Famer's work on the mic and in the ring.

"Nick Bockwinkel, I brought him in because of basically being a fan of his back when I was 16, 17, 18 years old as a kid in AWA. I just always loved Nick Bockwinkel's work. He was so good on the mic, he was amazing in the ring, but equally amazing on the mic," declared Bischoff on a special bonus edition of the "83 Weeks" podcast. "He was smooth as silk and so believable, but he was so articulate and he knew his character. It was hard not to hate him and admire him at the same time."

The former WCW President detailed reaching out to Bockwinkel to persuade him to join WCW, for the role of on-screen commissioner. Bischoff disclosed that he felt a bit of imposter syndrome when talking to Bockwinkel, due to the greatness of the man.

"It was easy as I was offering an opportunity and, you know, that takes the pressure off. But, it was subconsciously because I looked at Nick differently because I was such a huge fan, and I don't want to say in awe, but I had so much respect for him that I felt awkward even though I was offering him, you know, a significant amount of money and opportunity, I had a case of imposter syndrome, I think, that's probably the best way to say it because I was excited," he stated.

Bischoff also suggested fans watch Bockwinkel's matches with the late, great Curt Hennig, stating that their bouts led to him becoming a lifelong fan of Bockwinkel.