WWE's Booker T Highlights Similarity Between Sting And CM Punk

This Saturday at Bad Blood, CM Punk will do battle with Drew McIntyre inside Hell in a Cell, marking the end of a trilogy. The feud has been one of the most heated WWE rivalries of the year, while also being one of the most intense feuds "The Best in the World" has been part of, possibly since his AEW clash with MJF. Speaking on "The Hall of Fame," Booker T compared the later stages of Punk's career to "The Icon" Sting, and also credited WWE for using the Hell in a Cell stipulation at Bad Blood, as he feels it's appropriate due to the intensity of the feud.

"Drew McIntyre has really done some of his best work as far as really leaning into the realism of the story of CM Punk per se, so I think having in a Hell in a Cell match is going to be totally fitting ... one thing about guys like CM Punk, when you're one of those guys that you're closer to the end of your career opposed to the beginning of it, you're going to go out there and you're going to let it all hang out because I gotta do this ... I look at Sting's career at the end, he just went out, he just laid it all out. He just did whatever he wanted to just because he knew, boom, I'm wrapping this thing up."

Booker said he doesn't think Punk is getting close to retirement anytime soon, but believes it's important for him to make his Hell in a Cell match with McIntyre one of the most memorable bouts of his career.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Hall of Fame" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.