Konnan Questions Booking Of Recent AEW Dynamite Match

Industry veteran Konnan took issue with a booking decision made for the September 25 "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam," where Jon Moxley challenged Darby Allin for Allin's future AEW World Championship opportunity. "This match, I don't understand why Darby, who to me is the future of the company, he lost to Moxley," Konnan said on "Keepin' It 100," "Moxley could've taken the loss ... keep making Darby, so I don't know why Darby, who is probably the most, to me, the most interesting guy on the show, had to take that loss."

One spot in the match really grabbed the attention of Konnan, "Did you see when (Moxley) put Allin's mouth on the rope and then kicked it, and then he started bleeding from the mouth?" Blackpool Combat Club member Marina Shafir was at ringside for the match, which raised disdain from the former LWO member. "I don't understand why they have Shafir out there because, for example, back in the day when they had Chyna, she was imposing, she was big, she looked the part; this one really doesn't," Konnan critiqued. "If you had Nia Jax out there, somebody that size, you're like 'alright, I can see it,' but bro, she's not that big.

Moxley would reverse a superplex attempt by Allin into an avalanche Death Rider to get the pinfall win. Moxley will challenge Bryan Danielson at WrestleDream on October 12 in Tacoma, Washington for the AEW World Championship.

