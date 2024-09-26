AEW Dynamite Grand Slam 2024: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

As a devout fan of Bryan Danielson's bodywork, especially that which took place in ROH during the 2000s, I was amongst the fans relishing the opportunity to see the "American Dragon" tie back up with Nigel McGuinness. Their matches together were depictions of violent savagery in the name of being the best, pushing one another beyond their limits – for better or for worse – and surely setting both onto a path of success and fortune in the ring for years to come. That could be said about Danielson, immortalized with his WrestleMania 30 WWE Championship victory and fairytale return from retirement in 2018. But unfortunately that never turned out to be the case for McGuinness, retiring to the commentary booth from 2011 until his own seemingly impossible return at All In earlier this year.

That tragic parallel fed into their match. It drove the emotional core of the match even taking place outside of the fact it was an undoubted dream match; McGuinness' returning to the ring seemed by design, a last-ditch effort for him to realize the long-awaited rematch with his nemesis. So, when it was booked for "Dynamite: Grand Slam" for the World title or not it screamed main event. Taking it one step further, the idea that Danielson might not be ready for the bout was extended until now, why not keep that anticipation building through the show?

To truly put it into context: the reigning AEW World Champion currently on his final full-time run in wrestling locked up with an old nemesis he had last stepped in the ring with almost 15 years ago to the day, and it was relegated to open in lieu of a rematch from 2020 for an opportunity to challenge for Danielson's title. The match itself was great, nothing spectacular especially when compared to their previous matches. But that wasn't even remotely expected to be the case considering it was McGuinness' second match in thirteen years, and their previous work can also be used as a case study for why he had to hang up the boots in the first place. The point is that, once again, AEW booked its World Champion as an undercard performer. It is clear that it was formatted this way to shoot the closing angle with Danielson challenging Moxley at WrestleDream, but it's another example of creative breaking pieces of the puzzle in order to make them fit, rather than trying to fit the right pieces in their slots.

What happens is a previously deemed to be impossible dream match doesn't feel all that much of a dream, playing second fiddle to an impending match that has happened twice already. One could have easily had Moxley go over Allin as he did in the opener, closing with McGuinness and Danielson before the final interaction between the WrestleDream opponents. It's simply a case of inverting the format that was went with, but it would have allowed both matches to truly stand as their own narratives before weaving into the Mox-Danielson angle, rather than one feeling like it was rushed to get to the next bit.

Written by Max Everett