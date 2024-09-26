AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson Taps Out Nigel McGuinness At Dynamite: Grand Slam

Arthur Ashe Stadium waited with bated breath as Bryan Danielson's entrance music came and went. Nigel McGuinness demanded a ten-count be held, but as the referee began to utter "six," the iconic notes of "The Final Countdown" rang out through New York. At long last, Danielson appeared in an AEW ring to lock up with the veteran McGuinness, and the AEW World Champion walked out of Wednesday's edition of "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam" with the victory, his 12th singles win over McGuinness dating back to 2006

Advertisement

McGuiness targeted multiple of Danielson's injuries over the course of the match, most notably Danielson's neck, which was heavily taped, and his right arm, which was injured in a match against Kazuchika Okada at Forbidden Door 2023. The AEW World Champion shocked Arthur Ashe after he kicked out of a successfully rebound clothesline from McGuiness at one. Danielson continued to fight, managing to escape several more finish attempts for McGuiness. Things unraveled for the English veteran after both men collapsed after yet another pinfall attempt. Danielson contorted McGuiness' stray arm into a LeBell Lock, to which McGuiness tapped out.

As Danielson celebrated a successful title defense, Christian Cage appeared, AEW World Championship match contract in hand. Unfortunately, before AEW's father figure could sign the contract, Kip Sabian appeared to steal his pen. Cage pursued Sabian backstage, only to be met by the cold glares of PAC and Claudio Castagnoli of Blackpool Combat Club infamy. The Blackpool Combat Club betrayed Danielson at All Out 2024, but neither PAC nor Castagnoli interacted with Danielson following Wednesday's match.

Advertisement

Wednesday's match marked McGuinness' first singles match in over a decade. Whether McGuinness intends to continue in-ring competition after Wednesday's loss is unclear. Bryan Danielson's 32-day long reign with the AEW World Championship continues, after Danielson won the title from Swerve Strickland in a Title vs. Career match at All In.