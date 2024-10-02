Eric Bischoff Speculates On Why Chyna's Story Wasn't Covered In Mr. McMahon Doc

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff took note of one controversial topic omitted in the "Mr. McMahon" Netflix docuseries, that being "The 9th Wonder of the World" Chyna. Bischoff was asked on "83 Weeks" if he thinks there is video discussing Chyna on the cutting room floor.

"I would assume that there is," Bischoff answered before elaborating on the documentary," "But let's keep in mind this is the hard part of this because we're seeing this documentary now post-controversy, post-civil suit, post-Janel Grant, and all the drama and Vince resigning, now we're finally looking at this thing. But (production) started in 2019 or 2020 whatever it was, and many of the interviews were recorded in 2021 before all of this happened ... there's still a lot of WWE corporate branding going on in this documentary, that's what it was intended to do prior to this controversy."

As the 2000s began, Triple H was in a real-life relationship with Chyna, but would have an affair with Vince McMahon's daughter Stephanie, leaving Chyna lost and shattered personally. Bischoff circled back to Chyna's non-inclusion in the "Mr. McMahon" docuseries, "I think that subject is kind of off limits. It's awkward, I think internally, because of the way it all went down, and it's personal, and it doesn't have any impact on the business, and I would imagine there were questions asked, the answers or responses were very 'cut and dry' and non-interesting or entertaining ... I'm guessing if anybody asked any questions about (HHH's) relationship with Chyna or anything to do with it, (Vince) probably intentionally responded to it in a way that made sure it was going to get left alone because they didn't want it to be interesting, they didn't want to dig into it."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "83 Weeks" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.