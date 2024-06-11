Chyna: From The Indie Rings To The World's Ninth Wonder

WWE legend Chyna has a complicated legacy, though fans who watched the "Ninth Wonder of the World" during the Attitude Era probably have fond memories of her dominating opponents. The muscular beauty was not just a staple beside Shawn Michaels and Triple H in D-Generation X, but a champion in her own right, often mixing it up with the boys and spearheading the charge for the eventual "Women's Revolution." Chyna was not without her faults, as many things tragic things effected her life, but her accomplishments in women's wrestling simply cannot be ignored.

Before she was Chyna, she was still Joan Laurer, working to find her way in the world. Chyna started her fitness journey in the gym after leaving her home in Rochester, New York, at 16 years old. She went to college at the University of Tampa and graduated in 1992 with a double major in Spanish literature. This was also the time she started to enter fitness competitions before making the leap to the squared circle.

Chyna trained at Wladek "Killer" Kowlaski's wrestling school in Massachusetts and had her first match in 1995. While working the independent scene, she attracted interest from WWE and WCW (where she was offered an immediate spot in the nWo). Chyna had met Triple H and Michaels at a show in 1996, but when the pair pitched bringing her in to WWE, Vince McMahon was wary, believing audiences wouldn't believe a woman bodyguard beating up men.

Kowalski said he got Chyna into WWE after telling Shane McMahon of WCW's interest in the budding star, but it was her relationship with Triple H and Michaels that seemed to set things in motion. From that moment on, it was time for "The Ninth Wonder of the World" to start making history.