Eric Bischoff Addresses Ex-WWE Boss Vince McMahon's 'Best For Business' Approach

"Mr. McMahon," a six-part docuseries on Netflix, has been available for wrestling fanatics and non-fans alike for over a week now, and the wrestling sphere is still talking about all things discussed in the series, from McMahon's approach to how he ran his business, to the skeletons in his closet seeing the light of day.

On an episode of his "83 Weeks" podcast, former WCW executive Eric Bischoff analyzed his former boss' "never look back" mindset, which is heavily explored in the first few episodes of the series. Bischoff said it's not just something McMahon said to establish a character for the docuseries, but what he's done throughout his entire career that demonstrates how he truly thinks.

"It's so consistent if you look back over the years and the decisions that Vince has made," Bischoff said. "Quite frankly, the decision to bring me in as a talent back in 2001 or whenever it was. The Warrior, to bring him back. To bring Sable back, we saw that in detail. I mean, it was weird, Stephanie's using it as part of a promo about Sable suing WWE for sexual [harassment] and now it's part of a storyline. Vince has demonstrated exactly what he said in this documentary. He doesn't look backward, he only looks forward and if it's good for business, let's talk."

Bischoff reviewed all six episodes of "Mr. McMahon" on his podcast, and the former on-screen general manager of "WWE Raw" was also interviewed for the series. In his review, Bischoff said that it seemed like the Netflix producers "really squeezed" the responses out of McMahon. He said it looked like "everything was a calculated thought process" with his former boss.

