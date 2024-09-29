Eric Bischoff Explains Vince McMahon's Hesitation When Speaking In Netflix Series

The "Mr. McMahon" Netflix documentary was released last week, and while some expected a bombshell story, the series doesn't reveal too much more than what hardcore fans already know about the titular subject. However, Eric Bischoff noticed something peculiar about Vince McMahon during his interview segments, pointing out that the former WWE boss seemed hesitant while speaking.

"It sounds like they really had to really squeeze responses out of Vince. It doesn't sound like other interviews," Bischoff said on an episode of his "83 Weeks" podcast. He also noted that he saw some of the producers talk about the series recently, and that he couldn't imagine them getting McMahon to speak for hours because he's a hard nut to crack.

"Vince was very hesitant; you could see that. He thought through just about everything he said," the WWE Hall of Famer pointed out. "There was no immediate responses or reactions. Everything was a calculated thought process." Bischoff recalled how controlling McMahon has always been about the "Mr. McMahon" character and how it was still evident in the interviews.

McMahon notably believes that he has multiple "computers" in his mind that controls what he's saying, another which controls what he'd really like to say, and even a third. Bischoff then claimed that he once heard McMahon tell him this during a late-night meeting, and while he was hesitant to describe the conversation as "creepy," he did admit that it stood out and has remained with him for years.

McMahon reportedly tried to purchase the documentary from Netflix to prevent it from seeing the light out day. The former WWE owner also released a statement to highlight his issues with the series, claiming that it distorts the truth.

