AEW's Jeff Jarrett Discusses Vince McMahon Statement, Netflix Series

Ahead of the release of the "Mr. McMahon" Netflix docuseries, Vince McMahon released a lengthy statement on social media slamming the show and claiming that it incorrectly portrayed him by conflating his onscreen character with who he really is. On his "My World" podcast, Jeff Jarrett commented on the statement, and what he thinks McMahon aimed to achieve. Jarrett believes McMahon's statement wasn't for nothing, pointing out that it could all be strategy. "I immediately go to Vince, okay he's playing chess, he's never played checkers in his life, what is this chess move about?" Jarrett wondered.

"Double J" then suggested McMahon was trying to get in front of the potential backlash the series could have brought to his legal case, simply being defensive, or that it could have been a PR move. "Then all of a sudden you got the WWE executives, then you got Endeavor, then you got the big swinging stick here in Netflix," Jarrett pointed out.

The veteran further explained that Netflix could either be trying to appease several players in their dealings, or that the streaming giant might be regretting their business with WWE. "When Netflix gets done with their six, I think there's going to be a massive, massive opportunity to come up with a Vince McMahon-produced doc of his life," Jarrett opined. Despite his theories, Jarrett admitted that he ultimately can't predict the direction of all this drama, and that he's as perplexed as everyone else.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "My World"