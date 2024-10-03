Bully Ray Says This WWE Star Shouldn't Be In The Main Event Picture

WWE's current roster is stacked with talent, and right at the top, the main event, only a handful of stars are competing for the number one spot. However, are there wrestlers in the main event scene who simply don't belong? According to Bully Ray on "Busted Open Radio," The Miz is one star he doesn't want to see in the main event right now.

"I don't think The Miz should be used in a main event, world champion run anymore. I don't want to see The Miz versus GUNTHER or anything like that," Bully opined after discussing the veteran's recent heel turn on R-Truth. Bully then went on to call Miz one of the best "hands" in WWE history. Bully additionally compared Miz to Nic Nemeth, who he also described as valuable, but that Miz goes beyond that. "Miz can be the foil and have the pie smashed into his face, Miz can go out there and be hated, Miz can go out there and be loved," he explained, further describing the "A-Lister" as the "all-in-one package." "Legitimately a guy who's so talented he can make you hate him on Monday and love him on Tuesday."

"So, at 40-some-odd years old, a veteran of the WWE, they're not gonna propel him back into the main event scene, but I'll be damned if he's not as important as anyone in the main event scene," Bully added, and additionally explained that Miz could be the stepping stone Bron Breakker needs to jump into the main event.

