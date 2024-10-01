R-Truth Returns To WWE RAW, Is Immediately Betrayed By The Miz In Surprise Heel Turn

On "WWE Raw," R-Truth made a surprise return to Monday nights and immediately got himself a match alongside his tag team partner, The Miz. What started as an Awesome Truth reunion, however, instead became a betrayal as Miz turned on Truth and abandoned him during a match with The Authors of Pain.

Truth returned first during a backstage segment, much to the surprise of The Miz; back in August, R-Truth took multiple Tsunamis from Bronson Reed in his partner's place and hadn't been seen since. Miz had attempted to avenge Truth, but also fell to Reed — afterward, he had a number of backstage encounters with Karrion Kross, who seemed to be appealing to Miz' dark side just as he had with Xavier Woods. Upon his arrival, Truth informed his partner that he'd gotten them a tag match against AOP, part of Kross' stable, The Final Testament. During the match, "The A-Lister" made the hot tag and looked like he was going to attack his opponents, but instead delivered a big boot to his own partner. As Kross laughed from ringside, Miz left Truth to be brutalized by AOP, ripping off his Awesome Truth shirt and throwing it at the camera as he walked back up the ramp.

The Miz has worked as a babyface for nearly a year now, joining the side of the angels during an October 2023 feud with GUNTHER over the Intercontinental Championship. In 2024, he and Truth reformed their tag team, winning what are currently known as the World Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 40. They held the belts for 79 days before losing them to the current champions, JD McDonagh and Finn Balor of The Judgment Day.