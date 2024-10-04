WWE's Cody Rhodes Says This AEW Star Could Be The Face Of The Promotion

WWE star Cody Rhodes has spoken about the potential AEW's Darby Allin has and discussed what may be holding him back from becoming a bigger star in the promotion. Despite the "Daredevil" often being viewed as one of the "four pillars" of AEW and one of the company's most tenured wrestlers, he's yet to be seen as a top star and hasn't captured the AEW World Championship.

Rhodes, who faced Darby Allin several times in AEW, has lobbied for the former AEW TNT Champion to become one of AEW's main attractions, in a recent interview with "YoJoshMartinez." But, "The American Nightmare" also criticized Allin's hobbies outside of wrestling that could affect Tony Khan's reliance on him to be the face of the company.

"The answer is a guaranteed 'yes.' But don't let Darby fool you, he was never insecure and he was never not confident. Darby is almost overconfident. Absolutely, 100%, could potentially be the person, but that spot is available to far more people than we think. In every company, everyone thinks it's about, 'Oh, it's the politics, it's about who you know.' There's a degree of that in everything, sure, but it's so much more fair than you think," explained Rhodes. "He certainly shouldn't be remotely in doubt on whether he could do that or not, but also the stupid climbing mountains and getting hit by buses, you can't be the face of the company if you're not relied upon. You can't wrestle anybody if you're in a body cast, so that's dumb ... but I say that with love."

Rhodes used John Cena as a prime example of someone who knows how to be "the guy," explaining that those who want to be like him, should be prepared to live his schedule.

