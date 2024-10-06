Eric Bischoff Recalls Frustrations With Standards & Practices While Running WCW

Former WCW President Eric Bischoff has recalled the hassle he faced dealing with TNT Network's standards and practices during his time with WCW.

Bischoff recently answered fan questions on his "83 Weeks" podcast, with one being if TNT Network allowed risque content on WCW when compared to the freedom the USA Network gave to WWE during the Monday Night War. Bischoff said the promotion wasn't allowed to air risque content, remembering the experience of having to please the network.

"You couldn't say 'foreign object,'" Bischoff said. "The first week, I knew that there was a thing called 'standards and practices,' and some lady named Terri Tingle, she said, 'I need to see your script 30 days in advance.' [laughs] That's what ... exactly what I said, I laughed at her. I said, 'I'll give you an outline, it'll have bullet points in it. It's as good as you're gonna get.'"

Tingle wanted to, at least, view the interview scripts, and wound up rejecting the usage of the word "stupid," fearing it would offend some in the audience.

"It's supposed to offend them. That's how this stuff works," Bischoff loudly recalled with bewilderment. "They were a little ... (Tingle) was probably trying to feel her way around, trying to get as much control as she could, or justify her job, or whatever, I don't know what she was thinking, but clearly, didn't know anything about wrestling. That was about the dumbest thing I've ever heard."

WWE legend X-Pac had previously recounted how Bischoff got in trouble with TNT executives for the colorful language that was used on-screen as well.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "83 Weeks" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.