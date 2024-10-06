WWE Hall Of Famer JBL Addresses Possibility Of Rejoining Broadcast Team

WWE legend JBL has explained why he has no interest in returning to the broadcast table.

Following his in-ring career, WWE Hall Of Famer JBL became one of the company's long-time color commentators, and worked on both "WWE Raw" and "WWE Smackdown." In a recent interview with "Sportskeeda Wrestling," JBL discussed if he would ever be interested in returning to the WWE broadcast team. He turned down the idea due to the amount of talent the company currently has at the commentary desk.

"Yeah, of course, but there's not a spot, and these guys do great jobs. So I'm not looking for a job. I don't want that repeated, but these guys do great jobs, you have great commentators right now. Joe Tessitore is doing a great job, he's a play-by-play, but you have Corey Graves, Wade Barrett. These guys do an incredible job. It's not like there's a spot open for me, I enjoy listening to them. I have no desire to be back out there, and since there isn't a job open, there's no reason to even think about it," said the veteran star.

JBL served on the broadcast team full-time from 2012 to 2017 but stepped down from the role as he wanted to focus on his humanitarian work outside of WWE. JBL has returned to the pro wrestling scene in recent months, making appearances in MLW, GCW, and AAA, but stated the latest speculation about being finished with WWE is "all wrong."

