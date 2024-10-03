WWE Hall Of Famer JBL Addresses Internet Speculation, Possibility Of AEW Appearance

WWE Hall of Famer JBL has been all over the wrestling world as of late. The former WWE Champion has appeared in TNA Wrestling, AAA, MLW, GCW, and other promotions, often to deliver little more than a short-arm lariat.

In a Q&A session alongside Gerald Brisco for "Sportskeeda," JBL was asked if these appearances indicate that he is outright done with WWE.

"I'm going to answer as politically correct ... as possible. I've never answered a question about my contract. I've seen speculation on the internet and it's all wrong," JBL said. "I'm not gonna answer whether I am or not because WWE has always had a confidentiality clause."

The former Hardcore Champion would not go into more detail, only reiterating that the speculation was "100% wrong," though he would not correct the record. Later in the show, it was posited that JBL could be bound for AEW if his time with WWE is up and he's free to work elsewhere.

"I didn't tell anyone I was going to the other promotions, I won't tell anyone if I'm going [to AEW] either," JBL chuckled. "I have no idea. I've always been a lifelong WWE guy. I've always been loyal to the WWE, so probably not."

JBL's work with TNA Wrestling actually puts him back in WWE's orbit, as "WWE NXT" has seen numerous crossovers with TNA Wrestling. Layfield has been entangled with TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth, who he exchanged a cryptic whisper with, and there has already been a tease that further developments could come.