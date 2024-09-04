Bully Ray Teases Something In The Works For WWE Hall Of Famer JBL

WWE Hall of Famer JBL has surprised many with his recent appearances on AAA and TNA Wrestling, which Bully Ray feels could lead to something bigger.

The former APA star recently appeared unannounced at TNA's Emergence show and whispered something in TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth's ears. A few weeks prior to that appearance, he had shared the ring with Nemeth at Mexican promotion AAA. On a recent edition of "Busted Open," Ray seemed to suggest that JBL's recent return to pro wrestling could impact the wrestling world.

"There's something going on with JBL and the world of pro wrestling," said Ray. "I don't think there's something going on with JBL and a specific wrestling company, I think there's something going on with the entire wrestling world and JBL — I'll just leave it at that."

Nemeth, who was also on the show, didn't disclose much about JBL's plans in pro wrestling but teased something big that could happen involving the Hall of Famer.

"I mean, I'm not going to say anything," said Nemeth. "Even if I were at liberty to say, I wouldn't because I don't want to speculate, put a couple of sentences out there. Even the words he said to me, I'd rather make some kind of a joke or let you guys talk about what you think. Even if I knew — and I'm not saying I don't — I love when there are surprises in wrestling. I love when anticipation is in wrestling, I love when people are just talking about, 'What was this? Where's this going?' and let everybody think about it and throw their ideas out there, 'cause I'm not going to shut down and say anything. There is something interesting happening right now."

Nemeth added that JBL's appearances in pro wrestling will be exciting in the long term.