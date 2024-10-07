WWE Hall Of Famer Hulk Hogan Names Moment From Career He'd Like To Revisit

Hulk Hogan and Andre The Giant's WrestleMania 3 main event match for the WWE Championship left many friends concerned for the future of Hulkamania.

Once friends, the 7-foot, 500-pound Andre turned on Hogan after seeing Hogan's title reign being more honored than his undefeated streak, making the giant angry and hungry for gold. Hogan memorably lifted Andre off his feet during the match and delivered a body slam, which became a foundational moment in professional wrestling, seeing that the unbelievable can and will happen.

Hogan was a guest on "Barstool Rasslin,'" and said that the Andre body slam is one moment from his career that he would like to revisit.

"That was the only time I've ever been to the ring where I didn't know if I was gonna get killed or if I was gonna win or lose," Hogan recalled. "When I went to Vince [McMahon] I said, 'What are we gonna do for a finish?' (McMahon) 'Oh, Andre will do the right thing, don't worry.' I said, 'Well, I'm worried.'

Hogan mentioned that Andre was suffering from a recent major back surgery he underwent and did not have to go through with the WWE Championship main event match but did.