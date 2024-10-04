Photos: WWE Star IYO SKY Shares Pics From LA Dodgers Baseball Game

Major League Baseball playoffs are in full swing, with the Wild Card round wrapping up as teams prepare to play for their division. One of the teams still in contention is the Los Angeles Dodgers, and WWE star IYO SKY has shared some photos on social media platform X, highlighting her experience at a recent game.

I watched great baseball games and enjoyed my time in Los Angeles to the fullest.🏟️🌴✨#MLB #LosAngeles pic.twitter.com/5wOiPmrpnM — IYO SKY (@Iyo_SkyWWE) October 4, 2024

The photos show SKY watching the game from her seat, taking a closer look at the field, posing alongside a statue of the 1963 World Series championship ring, and striking a pose near her seat with a Dodgers hat in hand. It's unclear when exactly SKY visited Dodger Stadium, but WWE was last in southern California for "WWE SmackDown" on September 20.

SKY has previously discussed her love of baseball publicly, most notably when Japan defeated the United States in the 2023 World Baseball Classic. The WWE star can also be seen wearing a Team Japan baseball jersey during her excursion to Dodger Stadium. Star baseball player Shohei Ohtani, who plays for the Dodgers, was a key member of the roster that led Japan to their victory in the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

The Dodgers will begin their next playoff series tomorrow — Saturday, October 5 — against the San Diego Padres. As for SKY, she is currently taking part in a tournament to crown the first-ever WWE Speed Women's Champion. She most recently defeated Naomi on September 27 to progress to the next round. SKY will face Candice LeRae in the tournament finals, which are set to take place later today.