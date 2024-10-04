Eric Bischoff On What He'd Have Liked To See In Vince McMahon-WWE Netflix Series

The wrestling world is still arguing over whether or not the six-part "Mr. McMahon" docuseries released on Netflix last week presented any new, relevant information, or if it was meant for hardcore fans of the business or "casuals." Many who worked with or against McMahon in the past have offered their opinions on the show, including former WCW executive turned WWE talent, Eric Bischoff. When talking about episode five, which featured a look at the McMahon family as a whole on the business side of McMahon's life, Bischoff said on "83 Weeks" that he would have liked to see a "little bit of contrast" in who McMahon is as a person. He did agree that the Netflix producers did a "great job" when it came to showing the "family business side of things."

"One of the things that made it so interesting to me was Shane [McMahon]," Bischoff said. "There was so much honesty there. He was being 100 percent transparent. He's the Shane that I know, and it just brought so much authenticity to the story that you don't typically get. Stephanie was interesting, but she scratched the surface, more or less. I think Shane actually gave us insight that we would not otherwise have."

McMahon's son Shane was a topic throughout the docuseries, from McMahon outright telling him he couldn't purchase UFC, to their father-son relationship later in life. The younger McMahon was interviewed for the series, and said that he stepped away from WWE at a point to save his relationship with his father when the pair weren't seeing eye-to-eye. Shane was reportedly ousted by his father following Royal Rumble 2022, after he faced criticism for his role in booking the titular men's match.

