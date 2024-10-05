WWE SmackDown 'Coming Soon' Video Reportedly Heralds Debut Of Motor City Machine Guns

A brief clip shown during "WWE SmackDown" appears to be teasing the blue brand arrival of the Motor City Machine Guns.

The multi-time tag team champions across the world left TNA at the end of their contracts in April, with reports emerging in September that they had signed with WWE and were tipped to land in "WWE NXT." However, it appears they are "SmackDown" bound following Friday night's tease, which featured Detroit imagery and a message of "Coming soon." PWInsider has since reported that the tease was intended for MCMG ahead of their arrival, and as if to all but confirm, a video began circulating on social media in which WWE's Brazilian commentary team simply declare the teaser to be for the Guns.

WHY DID THE BRAZILIAN ANNOUNCE TEAM JUST SPOIL THE "COMMING SOON" SEGMENT #Smackdown H/T @ wrestlebr LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/9Btfmhtti9 — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) October 5, 2024

The Guns' WWE arrival would mark the end of the saga that followed their TNA departure, in which they were initially reported to be heading to AEW in April; they had previously wrestled for Tony Khan at All Out 2022. However, it was later reported that they hadn't locked a deal in and were likely headed to WWE, despite talks held with Khan pertaining to creative if they were join. The tease for the Guns also comes shortly after Khan reportedly opted to exercise a clause in Rey Fenix' contract, extending it for nearly a year as a result of injury and preventing another tag team, The Lucha Brothers (Fenix and his brother Penta El Zero Miedo) from joining WWE.

