Triple H Set To Make 'Historic Announcement' At WWE Bad Blood

WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque is set to make an announcement during tonight's Bad Blood event in Atlanta. Tonight's card is littered with marquee matches, including the Hell in a Cell match between Drew McIntyre and CM Punk, as well as the Mega Powers-esque team-up between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns against The Bloodline. But tonight will also feature some words from WWE's CCO, as noted in a rundown reported by Fightful Select. WWE commentary also made mention of what was described to be a "historic announcement" at the beginning of the broadcast.

Notably, the show rundown reported by Fightful has a producer listed for the Triple H promo segment. Producers are generally only assigned to matches or segments that involve physicality.

Fightful has also reported that TKO board member and "Final Boss" Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is present for the event and was seen arriving in his black truck, adding fuel to speculation that he could be making his own appearance. Furthermore, Bill Goldberg is reportedly visiting for the event. It's unknown whether Levesque's announcement will tie in to their presence as of writing. According to the rundown, Levesque's segment is due to take place prior after the third match on the card. Aside from the announcement and the aforementioned bouts, Damian Priest and Finn Balor will face off in a grudge match, Liv Morgan defends the WWE Women's World Championship against Rhea Ripley, and Nia Jax defends her WWE Women's Championship against Bayley.

