WWE Bad Blood Match Times Reportedly Revealed Ahead Of PLE

The match order for WWE's Bad Blood premium live event was reported well in advance of Saturday night's event, with the blood feud between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre inside Hell in a Cell set to kick off the show on the 27th anniversary of the first match of its kind. Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes' unprecedented team-up with former champion Roman Reigns against the new Bloodline's Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu is also reported to main event. Now, Fightful Select has the reported match times for the five total matches on the show.

The Hell in a Cell match is set to go a total of 35 minutes. The WWE Women's Championship match pitting Nia Jax against Bayley is set for 15 minutes. Damian Priest versus Finn Balor will get 20 minutes. There is a spoiler segment set for 12 total minutes. The Women's World Championship match, with Dominik Mysterio locked in a shark cage, with Liv Morgan defending against Rhea Ripley is scheduled for 20 minutes, and the main event tag team match is set for 30. Fightful noted that the "spoiler segment" listed will involve Paul "Triple H" Levesque.