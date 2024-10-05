Cody Rhodes Says He And Roman Reigns Will 'Dog Walk' The Bloodline At WWE Bad Blood

The current and former Undisputed WWE Champions, Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns, respectively, are beyond prepared for their tag team showing against The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu tonight at Bad Blood. Following last night's "WWE SmackDown," in a dark match, Rhodes defeated Austin Theory. After, Rhodes grabbed a microphone and fired his last warning shot toward Sikoa and Fatu, promising he and the "OTC" would "dog walk" their opponents and hopefully dismantle this barbarian faction. A fan in the audience captured "The American Nightmare's" speech, posting it on X.

"That's right: Me and the 'OTC' Roman Reigns take on Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu. Well, as dangerous as those men are, and they have proven it, and they even proved it more tonight, I think we are going to dog walk them. Considering I'm in someone's way, I'm in their way in life, however you put it, I'll put it to you this way. At the end of the night, I still will be WWE Champion. At the end of the month, I will still be WWE Champion. The next time we are in Nashville, Tennessee, I will still be WWE Champion."

Btw! Cody made a speech at the end of the show about bad blood tomorrow pic.twitter.com/yCNPLSiwzJ — NIKI (BLENDER) 📸 (@BRANDN3WNUMB) October 5, 2024

Reigns and Rhodes' temporary alliance began at this year's SummerSlam, when Reigns made his triumphant return after dropping his Undisputed WWE Championship to Rhodes at WrestleMania 40 in April. Since his comeback, Reigns has two things on his mind: taking back his "Tribal Chief" moniker in The Bloodline and recapturing his cherished title, which he warned Rhodes about during their tense face-to-face confrontation in Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd stadium two weeks ago. For now, they plan to have an airtight partnership with no room for error.

