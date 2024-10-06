Damian Priest Overcomes Judgment Day Interference To Beat Finn Balor At WWE Bad Blood

Damian Priest defeated Finn Balor, winning by pinfall in their grudge match at WWE Bad Blood in Atlanta despite interference from The Judgment Day. Priest was facing his former "brother" one-on-one for the first time since Balor betrayed and cost him the World Heavyweight Championship against Gunther. The pair battled back-and-forth until Priest gained the upper hand in the closing stretch, prompting the Judgment Day to make their presence known; Carlito ran down to the ring to distract the referee, allowing JD McDonagh to attack Priest. Balor then took advantage to hit the Coup De Grace – which Priest kicked out of – before McDonagh passed him a steel chair with Carlito distracting the referee once more.

Priest grabbed the chair from him before sending McDonagh and Carlito crashing into one another on the outside, once more opening things up for Balor to land Coup De Grace to the back of Priest. He landed another one and sought a third, but Priest had it scouted and delivered the South of Heaven chokeslam for the pinfall. Priest's win makes it 1-0 on a night of the Terror Twins against the Judgment Day, with Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley facing one another for the WWE Women's World Championship. Dominik Mysterio is due to be locked in a shark cage for that match, which likely explains why he didn't interfere for Balor against Priest.