WWE Bad Blood: Biggest Winners And Losers

I've hit my Paul Levesque saturation point. There's too much Paul. There's too much Levesque. He's starting to come off as a hopelessly spotlight-addicted nuisance, Krusty The Clown in a business suit and with no actual jokes to tell.

At Bad Blood, Levesque took for-f***ing-ever to unveil the WWE Hideous Saudi Arabian Blood Money Monstrosity Champ- hang on, sorry, the WWE Crown Jewel Title; a massive, jewel-encrusted behemoth that the world champions of both brands will fight for at Crown Jewel in November. The glorified "Raw" segment then saw World Heavyweight Champion Gunther come out to trash talk Goldberg and fight Sami Zayn, and the fact that any of this was on a Premium Live Event is exactly why I'm kinda tired of Levesque showing up on TV.

The man's booking insists upon itself. There is no better example than Saturday's bloated show, which boasted the leanness of an NXT Takeover on paper and then delivered none of that tightness when the show went live. It was like watching a show move in slow motion, and the self-congratulatory tone of Paul Levesque's omnipresence on WWE television is in total disharmony with the boring, repetitive nature of his creative process. Interference galore, twenty-five-minute matches that contain ten minutes of story, the hokey Beverly Hills Cop vignettes, it was all as tacky as the gaudy title that Levesque took an eternity to unveil.

Levesque is desperate to take center stage in WWE, but it was oddly prescient that the backstage camera which shows Levesque at work framed him next to an empty chair, this is a man who wants to be the center of attention, but all he does is draw eyes to the absence next to him, because that chair is empty for a reason. In his mind, the more you see Levesque, the less you think of Vince McMahon, his mentor, who sits, waiting to find out if the federal government will pursue charges against him and WWE as a whole for sex trafficking, but that empty chair is a stark reminder of the other shoe, just waiting to drop, and the reason he's so desperate to shove his face in front of the camera and hammerlock the viewer into believing all is well.