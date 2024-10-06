Eric Young Opens Up About Scott D'Amore's Impact, Why He Got Fired From TNA Wrestling

Shortly after TNA's first pay-per-view since reverting its name from Impact Wrestling, Scott D'Amore's release was announced, which shocked many – especially the stars in TNA – because of how integral he was to the promotion surviving across the past few years. TNA veteran Eric Young recently recalled the moment during an interview with "Insight" and revealed whether he knew the move was coming.

"So, I was one of the few people who kind of knew the rumblings and kind of had to keep that to myself, and nobody else knew what was coming," Young claimed when asked about D'Amore's release. The veteran quickly followed this claim by explaining that he didn't enjoy knowing about it nor keeping the secret from anyone else.

Young recalled first hearing about the news and being shocked that it was actually happening. "This place exists because of the work that he has done," he noted. The veteran also admitted that TNA was on life support for some time and that D'Amore's work and vision is the reason the promotion has reached the heights it has today.

He even further claimed that even those running TNA today would agree with him but concluded that the decision to let D'Amore go was ultimately just business. "One guy got into an argument with another guy, and one guy lost and it's kid of really as simple as that," Young noted. However, the veteran made sure to point out that he isn't privy to any insider information that could further explain the decision and admitted that he'd rather not know any way.

