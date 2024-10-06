AEW's Swerve Strickland Gets Comic Book Feature In New Issue Of DC Comics' Batman

Former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland has made his DC Comics debut. Back in July, as part of AEW's involvement with fellow Warner Bros. Discovery IPs at San Diego Comic Con, it was announced that Strickland, Orange Cassidy, Toni Storm, Britt Baker, Darby Allin, and Will Ospreay would be getting their own comic origin stories featured in upcoming DC Comics releases. With Chip Zdarsky's "Batman #153," fans have been given a look into what that meant, with Strickland featured within his own "House of Strickland" portion at the end of the comic book: a title page and two further story pages followed by an ad for the upcoming AEW sections. "Shout out to DC and Warner Bros. Discovery for adding Swerve into the DC Universe!" Strickland wrote via X.

AEW's collaboration with DC Comics comes after the long-awaited announcement of a new media rights package with Warner Bros. Discovery valued at over $150 million a year. Meanwhile, Strickland has not been seen on AEW programming since All Out in September, during which he lost a brutal Lights Out Steel Cage match against nemesis "Hangman" Adam Page. He has been mentioned, notably during "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam," with Prince Nana emerging to give an update on him, only to be interrupted by a debuting MVP.

The former WWE star made it clear he felt he would be better representation for Strickland when he does make his return, passing his business card to Nana to give to him when he saw him next. MVP took one step closer to re-forming The Hurt Business (Hurt Syndicate per recent trademark filings) during last week's "Dynamite" with the debut of Shelton Benjamin, and it has also been reported that Bobby Lashley has signed with AEW ahead of a potential debut.

