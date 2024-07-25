AEW Shares Its Plans For San Diego Comic-Con

AEW has announced its lineup at the upcoming San Diego Comic Convention. Notable amongst many pop-culture fans as the largest convention of its kind, SDCC will feature the likes of Marvel and DC among others. AEW will return for its own slot at the event, announced earlier in a press release, and will include its already-confirmed Adult Swim collaborative attraction, "Battle For the Booty."

Also slated for the schedule is "AEW's Rise Inside the Ring & Beyond" panel featuring Swerve Strickland, Britt Baker, Darby Allin, Orange Cassidy, Toni Storm, and Will Ospreay. AEW has also partnered up with DC Comics to release six custom origin story comics for top AEW stars, with Strickland, Baker, Allin, Cassidy, Storm, and Ospreay scheduled to appear at the DC Booth for signings and meet-and-greets. Then, "Battle For the Booty" will be billed as a unique crossover between wrestling and adult animation pitting AEW wrestlers against iconic Adult Swim characters in a Battle Royal match. The match is slated to include Johnny TV, Orange Cassidy, Taya Valkyrie, and Willow Nightingale as well as Fang from "Primal," Meatwad from "Aqua Teen Hunger Force," Mr. Frog from "Smiling Friends," and Rachel from "YOLO" among other surprise guests.

AEW and Warner Bros. Discovery's collaboration comes at a time of relative uncertainty between the wrestling promotion and its broadcast partner. The companies are currently negotiating terms on a new media rights package, with the current agreement expiring this year, and although recent reports pointed to the parties agreeing in principle there is yet to be a done deal.