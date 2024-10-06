Bron Breakker Talks Moving On To WWE After NFL Release Broke His Heart

Bron Breakker recently finished up his first championship reign on the main roster, holding the WWE Intercontinental Championship for a little over a month. Also a former NXT Champion, Breakker has been an impressive asset to WWE following an unsuccessful NFL career attempt. Breakker joined "Casual Conversations with The Classic" and was asked about his perception of professional wrestling when younger having his father (Rick Steiner) and uncle (Scott Steiner) in the business.

"I always loved it," Breakker responded, "This was always my calling. This was always what I wanted to do. I've been a fan of it ever since I can remember. I just loved it, I just loved WWE. It fits like a glove; it's like something I was born to do since the beginning of time."

The second-generation star played NCAA football for Kennesaw State University but signed with the NFL's Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free-agent fullback in April 2020 only to be released 4 months later.

"I think everybody was a little bit on the fence with me because I still had some gas left in the tank for football because I was still had opportunities to go back to the NFL and play, and... not that I didn't want to," Breakker said regarding his family's reception to transitioning to professional wrestling from football. "When I got released from the Ravens it sort of kind of broke my heart a little bit with football because I had given everything to it from an effort and dedication; I had put so much effort into making it there. NFL's a business and I understand that... I had opportunities to keep playing. I was on the fence about it, I made that decision with my family but my heart was ready for WWE. It was time."

