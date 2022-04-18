During the latest episode of WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves, Eric Bischoff joined the show to talk about the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony and his fondest memories of the inductees. The former WCW President told a funny story about one of the first times he worked for WCW and saw The Steiner Brothers for the first time.

“Shortly after I joined WCW in 1991, it might have been my very first pay-per-view actually, and I showed up, everything was new to me,” Bischoff said. “I didn’t know any of the talent. Everything was new and exciting and I was intimidated by most of it, and at that pay-per-view, we had to use that wrestling mat room as our dressing area. I show up, I find a cornerback away from everybody because I was intimidated, just wanted to keep my head down, keep my job, not upset anybody.

“I’m in there in the corner dressing getting ready and I look over, and the Steiner Brothers are torturing this referee, I mean, torturing him. Stretching him, bending him, squeezing him, breaking him until they got tired of it, and they wrapped him up like a mummy in gaff tape and left him in the corner. I’m thinking to myself, ‘this is going to be fun. I can’t wait to work with these two guys.’ That was my first impression of the Steiner Brothers.”

As a part of a recent storyline involving his son Bron Breakker, Rick Steiner was abducted by Joe Gacy and Harland on the same show Breakker defeated Gunther. Continuing to talk about The Steiner Brothers, Eric Bischoff spoke about his relationship with the brothers and how he became close friends with one of them.

“Subsequently, I went on to become really good friends with Rick,” Bischoff said. “Rick and I took a real and very special hunting trip up to the Yukon, just south of the arctic circle. We were up there for 10 days and 2 weeks, it was just amazing, I’ve had a lot of great experiences with Rick. Scott, I didn’t hang out with so much, personally. Scott was always a little different, it’s kind of like hanging out with a hand grenade, eventually, it’s going to go bad.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE After the Bell with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

