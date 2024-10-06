What Bully Ray Would Have Liked To See From Giulia's First WWE NXT Match

"WWE NXT's" October 1 debut episode on The CW was a big hit for the brand, seeing an NXT Championship title change in the main event, and the in-ring debut of Giulia in the opening contest, who unsuccessfully challenged Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women's Championship after a returning Cora Jade interfered and attacked her. Industry veteran Bully Ray commented on "Busted Open Radio" about Giulia's "NXT" debut. "I thought it was a very safe way to get out of the match so that Giulia is protected taking the 'L' so quickly," Bully said. "Giulia can always turn and go 'well, Cora Jade interfered.' They did not have Roxanne beat her quote unquote 'clean.' There was outside interference. Is that what I wanted like to see as a fan? No."

Bully understands that slow and steady builds occur in wrestling, but feels that with the importance of that show, being the first episode on a new network and the first match, a crowd popping, unexpected moment was warranted.

"I would've loved to have seen Giulia win right off the bat," Bully said. "You could've had Cora come down and try to screw her over, but it could've backfired, and she could've tripped up Roxanne by mistake, and you could've very easily had Giulia win, and now the heat between Cora and Roxanne, because they already have a history together. That's like one of those interchangeable finishes."

