Tommy Dreamer Explains Why WWE NXT Opening Segment 'Means A Lot' To Wrestling Fans

"WWE NXT's" premiere episode on the CW Network was a big hit that received positive reviews from fans, critics, and industry veterans such as Tommy Dreamer. The former ECW World Heavyweight Champion gave his thoughts on "Busted Open" about the episode.

"The show delivered," Dreamer proclaimed. "It opened with something that won social media; if you saw, CM Punk dressed up like Shawn Michaels with the shorts and the hat. I loved that on social media. A nice little back-and-forth with Shawn, Hunter, and Punk, and then the show opens up and here comes Shawn Michaels. Love the fans singing his song, and then what I thought was a really, real cool moment was Triple H kind of like, just showing up there, and you know he would be, it's such a big event. But they went all out on star power, the wrestlers all delivered.

Dreamer went into more detail about the show's opening in-ring segment with Michaels and Triple H, knowing the personal histories of the D-Generation X Hall of Famers.

"The bottom line at the end of the day: Shawn and Triple H are friends," Dreamer pointed out, "Besides being 2 amazing wrestlers; when Shawn was at his worst, Triple H was there for him. When Shawn wanted to come back, Triple H was there for him. That whole opening I felt was so genuine, and I just really liked it for just a lot of reasons just because, again I talk about how wrestling fans, things like that mean a lot to wrestling fans and just to see 2 friends go out there and 'welcome to the show' because we've seen them at such different stages in their life, and as much as Shawn Michaels deserves the kudos for the behind-the-scenes, so does Triple H."

