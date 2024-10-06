WWE's Bron Breakker Addresses Possibility Of The Steiners Being Involved In Storylines

Second-generation star Bron Breakker has been making an impressive legacy for himself early in his career on his own, despite having a WWE Hall of Famer father and uncle (Rick and Scott Steiner) that could manage and back him up. Breakker was asked on "Casual Conversations with The Classic" on the potential of The Steiners being involved in any of his stories.

"I think it's there if we need it," Breakker answered, "I think if it works creatively, if we're in a spot where that's needed, we have it at our disposal anytime. I think, me personally, would rather save that for something that's huge like a PLE, I think if I had it my way that's something I would save that for, is a PLE. But, I don't know. I know that my dad for sure is not interested in getting in the ring [laughs], I think that those days — I think he's just moved on from that. As far as my uncle Scott, I'm sure he wouldn't mind getting in there and ... God man ... uncle Scott, he might get in there, he might just put his stuff on [laughter]."

After having a laugh over the idea of his father and uncle joining him in a WWE ring, the former Intercontinental Champion then gave a more serious answer to the concept. "I think that'd be a cool thing for them to do with me, but I don't know, we'll just have to see," Breakker said. "We got that one in our pocket. My cousin's on his way up, we'll see what he does. We'll see. We'll see." Breakker's cousin Brock Rechsteiner currently plays wide receiver for the NCAA's Division 1 Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

