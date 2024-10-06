WWE CCO Triple H Comments On Goldberg Potentially Returning To The Ring

World Heavyweight Champion Gunther confronted Bret "The Hitman" Hart last month on "WWE Raw," insulting Hart by saying he was his second favorite wrestler behind Bill Goldberg. At WWE's Bad Blood PLE with Goldberg sitting in the front row, Gunther insulted Goldberg, saying he was a 'one-trick pony' that was not actually his favorite wrestler, causing a skirmish between the two.

At the "Bad Blood Press Conference," WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque commented on Goldberg appearing in his hometown for the event. "Atlanta loves Bill Goldberg, and that's why he was here tonight with his wife and his son, always going to get a huge reaction here, enjoying the show."

Triple H was also asked about the potential of Goldberg returning to the WWE ring. "Things get said. I can tell you that when Bill came back, he was not too happy with Gunther and ... we'll see. We'll see," Triple H said. "The further you go, time catches up with all of us, and so, the further you go, those talks get further and further away from reality. But I don't know. I saw Bill earlier in the day and it was great; and I saw Bill later in the day and there was a different look on his face with a spark in his eye, so I would say: never say never."

