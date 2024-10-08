Eric Bischoff Discusses Reasoning For How WWE's Paul Heyman Carries Himself

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman is one of the most influential men in WWE history, for both his managerial work and his work behind the curtain, as a creative mind and former booker. Heyman was interviewed for the recently released six-part docuseries "Mr. McMahon" on Netflix, and was even seemingly behind the scenes during Vince McMahon's interviews for the show, with his voice calling out "storyline" at one point, to clarify something McMahon said.

Former WCW executive Eric Bischoff reviewed the "Mr. McMahon" docuseries on his podcast, and said on an episode of "83 Weeks" that Heyman was likely there to help out if needed. Bischoff commended Heyman's intelligence and his street-smart attitude.

"His dad was an attorney, and Paul, he worshipped his father and looked up to him so much," Bischoff said. "Paul's father had a lot to do with the way Paul carries himself, the way he's an advocate, not a manager. He loves to speak flowing and in a very grandiose fashion, like he's in a closing argument in a feature. He's also really f****** street-smart. He's really street-smart. I'm sure that's one of the reasons he was in that room, is to make a save or two, if needed. And to remind Vince, because it's hard to remember all this stuff."

While Heyman was involved with the "Mr. McMahon" series, he has been off WWE television for months following a split from the Bloodline's Solo Sikoa, after refusing to acknowledge him as the "Tribal Chief." Heyman has yet to return to television despite Roman Reigns' return to programming at SummerSlam, and has previously said that he doesn't want to be on TV for "the sake of being on television."

